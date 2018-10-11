Teens to face trial over rape of girl, 11

Three teenage boys were yesterday committed to stand trial for the rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Caozuyha Menuy, 18, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old stand accused of the crime.

The charge against them alleges that the three teenagers, between October 1st and October 31st, 2017, at Soesdyke, engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

At the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge in Georgetown yesterday, Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman informed the three youths that they were committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

The accused, who were granted bail after their first court appearance, will remain on free on bail until their trial.