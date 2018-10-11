Three arrested after bandits shoot Cromarty man in face

The police in Berbice have arrested three persons after an attack at Cromarty, where bandits shot a man to his face after they invaded his home on Tuesday evening.

Balram Kumar, 22, was shot to the left side of his face and also broadsided about his body with a cutlass when the three armed bandits invaded their house, where the family has a grocery shop. The bandits also broadsided the man’s father, businessman Deeraj Kumar, 52, about his body before escaping with $280,000 in cash and a small quantity in jewellery.

Both men are presently hospitalised at the Anamayah Memorial Hospital located on the Corentyne…..