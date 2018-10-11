Guyana News

Union’s concerns for joint review

-Granger ‘astonished’ at new matters raised

By Staff Writer
Nicolette Henry

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) have “committed to review” new information provided by the union that were not discussed or considered prior to government’s offer of a 10 percent increase in salaries for 2016 and eight percent for 2018.

The two parties will meet again tomorrow to continue talks. According to a joint statement following a meeting at the MoE’s Brickdam office yesterday, “The two parties have committed to review the new information with a view of ensuring that the interest of all teachers would be considered.

“The Ministry of Education has undertaken to provide a matrix of figures which will be presented for discussion on October 12, 2018,” the statement added…..

