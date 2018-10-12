Guyana News

Biker in Princes St fatal accident remains critical

By Staff Writer
Andrew Glasgow

Andrew Glasgow, the 24-year-old motorcyclist who allegedly struck down and killed pedestrian Orin Roberts on Sunday afternoon at the junction of Princes and John streets, Georgetown, remains in a critical state.

Stabroek News understands that Glasgow, a resident of Lot 49 Recht door Zee, West Bank Demerara, who sustained severe injuries during the accident, which occurred around 5.30 pm on Sunday, is currently a patient of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he remains unconscious.

The accident led to the death of Roberts, 60, a resident of Lot 23 John and Norton streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown…..

