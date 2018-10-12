Guyana News

Brazilian Army presents Jungle Warrior Machete to President

By Staff Writer
Colonel Nilton de Figueiredo Lampert, Commanding Officer of the Brazilian Jungle Warfare Training Centre, presents the Jungle Warrior Machete No. 353 to President David Granger as Brazil’s Ambassador to Guyana Lineu Pupo de Paula looks on. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger on Wednesday received the “Jungle Warrior Machete” from the Brazilian Army’s Jungle Warfare Training Centre (CIGS).

The presentation was done by Colonel Nilton de Figueiredo Lampert, the Commanding Officer of the CIGS at State House.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Colonel Emerson Deni da Silva, Brazilian Military Attaché to Guyana, said the president has received the machete, bearing the number 353, by virtue of being trained at the CIGS in 1969…..

