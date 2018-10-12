Case of rejected Panama rice on SOCU radar

Following complaints to police by former Head of the Alesie Group of Companies Dr Turhane Doerga and others, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the Panama rice deal and its rejected shipment.

Doerga told Stabroek News last week that he filed private charges against the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), as he was of the opinion that it is in collusion with the miller whose rice was rejected by the Panamanian authorities last month.

A SOCU source yesterday confirmed to this publication that the matter was first taken to the Commissioner of Police and was subsequently referred to the unit on Tuesday. The investigation is now ongoing and Stabroek News was also told that persons have already been questioned, while SOCU awaits the return of the containers to the country…..