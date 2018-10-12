Cops to probe claim that AFC fraudulently procured names for backers’ lists

The police are now tasked with investigating the allegation that the Alliance For Change (AFC) fraudulently procured the names of residents listed as backers of its candidates for the upcoming Local Government Elections in the Whim/Bloomfield Neighbourhood Democratic Council area.

The investigation has been triggered by a court action filed by a candidate for the PPP, who is seeking to have the listing of 50 names, including his, as official nominators of rival AFC candidates voided.

In a fixed date application, Shafraz Beekham, of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne, says he and 49 others were “misled/ deceived” by an AFC representative into signing as a “nominator/supporter” of candidate Orlando Christopher Persaud, who is first named respondent in the suit. Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield is the second named respondent…..