Defence presents written submissions in Kescia Branche murder inquiry

The attorney for Matthew Munroe, who is charged with murdering school teacher Kescia Branche, yesterday presented written submissions in response to the case presented against his client at the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge.

Munroe, who is being represented by attorney Jed Vasconcellos, is currently before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who is presiding over the PI.

When the matter was called yesterday, Vasconcellos presented the court with written submissions. The matter was then adjourned until October 16th, when the prosecutor is expected to respond to the submissions presented.

Branche, 22, a mother of one, was found badly wounded on November 5th, along Cemetery Road. She succumbed to her injuries on November 7th, while in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.