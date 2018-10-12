Gov’t seeking public feedback on draft mining policy

Feedback from the public on the draft mining policy is being urged by Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and the crafters of the document, who believe that ample civic engagement and input is needed before it is finalised.

The green paper was made public last week. It is through these engagements that government hopes that its citizenry could be edified on its green initiatives and other policies.

“From the respective of the government, compliance by the mining industry to laws and regulations remains a recurrent and formidable challenge,” the document states, highlighting the arduous task of the authorities despite large resources being allocated for these activities…..