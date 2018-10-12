Gov’t, teachers reach deal on wage hikes

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) today struck a deal on a three-year agreement on wage increases for the country’s teachers, thereby averting another nationwide strike.

In a terse joint statement, the MoE and the GTU said, “Having considered the new information provided, which included salary benefits for all scales of teachers ranging from TS1 to TS19 and Special and non-salary benefits, the two parties concluded discussions and have committed to the implementation of the agreement. The three-year 2016 –2018 agreement will be signed in the new week.”

The statement added that there was “an amicable settlement” and that the dispute would not to proceed to arbitration.