GPHC conducts free eye tests for hundreds on World Sight Day

Some 200 persons benefitted from free eye tests and sensitisation sessions hosted by Eye Clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) yesterday in observance of World Sight Day.
This is according to Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple, an ophthalmologist attached to GPHC, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that this year’s theme, “Access to Eyecare for Everyone,” has provided the unit with an opportunity to encourage all, be it children or adults, to receive check-ups…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments