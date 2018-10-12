Guyana News

GPHC conducts free eye tests for hundreds on World Sight Day

By Staff Writer
Ophthalmologist of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple screening a patient yesterday at the Eye Clinic (Department of Public Information photo)

Some 200 persons benefitted from free eye tests and sensitisation sessions hosted by Eye Clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) yesterday in observance of World Sight Day.

This is according to Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple, an ophthalmologist attached to GPHC, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that this year’s theme, “Access to Eyecare for Everyone,” has provided the unit with an opportunity to encourage all, be it children or adults, to receive check-ups…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Gov’t seeking public feedback on draft mining policy

Gov’t seeking public feedback on draft mining policy

Brazilian Army presents Jungle Warrior Machete to President

Kitty gas bottle explosion victim still hospitalised, condition stable

Kitty gas bottle explosion victim still hospitalised, condition stable

Comments

Trending