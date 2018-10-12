Guard gets five years for attempted murder

Security guard Eon Archibald was yesterday morning sentenced to five years behind bars for chopping a man whom he had accused of having an affair with his wife.

Though he had initially denied ever wounding the man, he admitted to the offence after the commencement of his trial for attempted murder.

Archibald pleaded guilty before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Georgetown High Court to wounding Dwayne Wallace with the intention of causing him grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable him.

At yesterday’s sentencing hearing, Archibald indicated through his attorney that he would compensate the complainant in the sum of $300,000, which Wallace said he was willing to accept…..