Kitty gas bottle explosion victim still hospitalised, condition stable

-probe points to defective cylinder tap

By Staff Writer

Rabi Hemraj, the Kitty resident who sustained burns about his body during a gas bottle explosion at his Railway Line, Kitty home during last month, remains hospitalized, while his wife has since been discharged.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that 39-year-old Rabi, who sustained third degree burns to his upper body, including his torso, remains warded at the Georgetown Public Hospital. His condition is listed as stable.

His wife, Meera Hemraj, 36, who had also sustained burns and was admitted to the said hospital, has since been discharged. She is said to be at home recuperating…..

