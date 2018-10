Sittings of Parliament will resume on Thursday following the end of the annual recess and President David Granger will deliver an address.

On November 2nd last year when Granger addressed the House, PPP/C MPs drowned out his speech and held up placards in protest over several matters in what was a raucous session.

Thursday’s sitting will see the tabling of a number of reports including the report of the Office of the Auditor General on the public accounts for the year 2017.