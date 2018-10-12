SOCU may appeal dismissal of charges against ex-GRDB manager, consultant

While declining to discuss the circumstances that led to the recent dismissal of the fraud case against two former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) members, Special Prosecutor Lawrence Harris yesterday hinted at the possibility of an appeal being filed by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Speaking to Stabroek News at his South Road office, the attorney said that in the coming days he and the lead prosecutor, attorney Hewley Griffith, will be meeting with officials of SOCU to decide on the way forward.

Former GRDB General Manager Jagnarine Singh and agricultural consultant Madanlall Ramraj were on Tuesday freed of 16 charges of fraud, which were dismissed by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who found that no case was made out against them…..