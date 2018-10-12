Suspect arrested for abduction, rape of Corentyne teen

The Police in Berbice have arrested a man who they believe may have been responsible for the abduction and rape of a Corentyne teenager after a home invasion on Sunday night.

The suspect, said to be from Whim Village, Corentyne, was identified to the police by the 18-year-old victim of the assault and the man was arrested on Tuesday evening.

The young woman has told police that both of the men who invaded her family’s home are known to her, since they would have harassed her several times in the past. “When we does pass them to go pick things… them does interfere with me,” she told Stabroek News…..