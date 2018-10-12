Suspect in Corentyne block maker’s murder expected to face charge today

An autopsy revealed yesterday that Number 69 Village, Corentyne block maker Mahendra Sooknanan, who was fatally stabbed over two dozen times on Sunday evening by a friend, died from shock and hemorrhaging due to multiple incised wounds.

The body of Sooknanan, also known as “KI,” 21, of Lot 136 Number 69 Village, Corentyne, was discovered on Monday around 6 am at the Number 69 Village, Corentyne middle walk dam, with over two dozen stab wounds.

The young block maker was reportedly battered with a fence picket and then stabbed with his own knife by the suspect, who has been identified as his friend, 19-year-old Orvin Soomai…..