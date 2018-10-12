Trinidadian student killed in Industry accident

A Trinidadian national became Guyana’s latest road fatality victim after being struck down on the Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The now deceased woman has been identified by the Guyana Police Force as 20-year-old Shivanan Brazlon, a student at the St. Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Police said that at around 5.45 pm on Wednesday, Brazlon and her fiancé were crossing the public road from north to south.

While on the southern carriageway, police said Brazlon walked ahead of her fiancé, Michael Yearwood, a pilot of Lot 384 Seventh Field, Cummings Lodge, ECD, and was struck down.

As Brazlon was crossing the road, she was hit by a car bearing registration number PLL 9039, which was being driven by Jonathan Antczak, a pilot of Trans Guyana Airways and of Lot 452 Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

She was immediately picked up and rushed to the Woodlands Hospital, where she was admitted. While receiving medical attention, police said she succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, Yearwood’s father, Jonathan, told this publication that the two were exercising prior to the accident.

He explained that Brazlon was vacationing for a month with her fiancé and was preparing to spend her 21st birthday with him.

Touching on his son’s well-being, the father said he is traumatised and is in disbelief. “We are asking everyone to pray for Shivanan’s soul; that she will rest in peace. She was a visitor to our land and it is sad that this is the way she had to go,” Jonathan Yearwood lamented.

He also explained that contact was made with Brazlon’s family and they were informed of the tragedy.