Guyana News

$117M Mackenzie Police Station commissioned

By Staff Writer
The new two-storey Mackenzie Police Station, which will also serve as the headquarters of ‘E’ Division. (Department of Public Information photo)

A new $117 million Mackenzie Police Station, which will also serve as the headquarters of ‘E’ Division (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) was commissioned yesterday by Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said in a report that the commissioning of the building follows with the appointment of a new commander of the division, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord, who at a simple ceremony received the keys from Ramjattan.

The two-storey building is part of the $1.8 billion Guyana Police Force remodelling programme that has been made possible by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) through its Citizens’ Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP). The rehabilitation of 18 other police stations is being funded under the CSSP, the report noted…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Gov’t, teachers reach deal on wages

By

Guyana, Canadian province signing oil and gas pact

Restored ‘Dutch Collection’ returned to Guyana

By

Comments

Trending