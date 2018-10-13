$117M Mackenzie Police Station commissioned

A new $117 million Mackenzie Police Station, which will also serve as the headquarters of ‘E’ Division (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) was commissioned yesterday by Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said in a report that the commissioning of the building follows with the appointment of a new commander of the division, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord, who at a simple ceremony received the keys from Ramjattan.

The two-storey building is part of the $1.8 billion Guyana Police Force remodelling programme that has been made possible by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) through its Citizens’ Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP). The rehabilitation of 18 other police stations is being funded under the CSSP, the report noted…..