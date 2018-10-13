Accused in Uitvlugt hit-and-run released on $500,000 bail

Zameer Ali, the driver who was charged last month in connection with an alleged hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of businessman Chapil Dave Kumar along Uitvlugt Public Road, on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), has been released on a total of $500,000 bail.

Ali, 25, a resident of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was granted bail on Wednesday when he made his second court appearance before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

On September 24th, Ali faced a total of seven traffic charges, all stemming from the accident…..