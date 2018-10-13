AFC not contesting some areas in local polls

Alliance for Change (AFC) campaign manager David Patterson has clarified that the party has clarified that his party is not contesting some constituencies at the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs) because it did not submit the names of candidates one time.

Patterson was at the time responding to a question prompted by Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, who on Thursday asked how the AFC could withdraw candidates from contesting in some constituencies at the upcoming LGE when the time for the withdrawal of names of candidates has passed and the printing of ballots has begun. “What method are they using to pull out?” Jagdeo queried at a media conference held at his Queenstown, Georgetown office on Thursday…..