Construction of gas station on city reserve was halted after complaint by residents

The decision by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) to halt what it called the unauthorised construction of a gas station on a reserve area was prompted by a complaint by Shirley Field Ridley Housing Scheme residents, who said the space was promised to them for a recreational ground.

The residents remain adamant that they do not want a gas station or any other business constructed on the land.

“We wrote to all the agencies and even City Council seeking intervention but nobody had time with us so we write the president himself because it seems only then you can get some attention in this place,” a resident told Stabroek News when this newspaper visited the area…..