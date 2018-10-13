Eastbound lanes of Better Hope, Montrose public road closed for asphaltic paving preparations

The eastbound lanes of the public road at Better Hope and Montrose, on the East Coast of Demerara, will be closed today for preparatory works for asphaltic concrete paving due to begin next week.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure yesterday advised the public that asphaltic concrete paving operations for the East Coast Demerara Public Road Widening and Improvement Project – Better Hope to Belfield Village will begin next Tuesday, hence the preparatory works.

“Motorists and pedestrians are therefore asked to exercise caution and observe all caution and directional signs,” the ministry further advised.