Five lose home in Pineapple St fire

A family of five lost their home after their East Ruimveldt apartment was gutted by a fire allegedly set by a jealous girlfriend yesterday.

Homeless are Sherwin Barrington and four others who resided at 192 Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt. Their neighbours, who lived in the adjacent flat, were forced to relocate for the night after the fire scorched the adjoining wall.

Barrington explained last evening that Doniel Lovell, his girlfriend and the mother of his two-year-old son, arrived at his home yesterday afternoon and accused him of having another relationship. He claimed that after refuting Lovell’s accusations, the woman set a mattress in the upper flat of the house on fire and took off with their son…..