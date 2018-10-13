Guyana News

Local cops to seek Brazilian help in Lethem murder probe

By Staff Writer
Dead: Morgan Gonsalves

As the probe into the murder of Bom Fim resident Morgan Gonsalves continues, local police are expected to contact Brazilian police for assistance, police Commander Kevin Adonis said.

Speaking to Stabroek News via telephone yesterday, he explained that the matter is still being investigated and no one has been arrested yet.

“The information we have received so far is leading us across the border. With this, we will have to contact our counterparts there for assistance,” Adonis explained…..

