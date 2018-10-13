SOCU ordered to release plane seized from Charity miner

High Court Judge Gino Persaud last Thursday issued an order directing the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to release a Beechcraft airplane it had seized from gold miner Jerome Parkes, as part of a money laundering probe.

This decision came almost a month after Parkes, who has gold mining operations in Guyana and Venezuela, filed an application in the High Court using the recently enforced Judicial Review Act. SOCU took possession of the aircraft on August 23rd at the Eugene F. Correia international Airport at Ogle.

Parkes was listed as the applicant in the action, while the respondents are the Head of SOCU, the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General of Guyana…..