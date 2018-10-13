Guyana News

Spike in robberies seen but serious crimes down -police

By Staff Writer

Although there has been a 22% increase in robberies for the year up to the end of September, 2018, compared with the same period last year, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has recorded an overall decrease in serious crimes.

On Thursday, the GPF released statistics showing that there was a 22% increase in robberies where no instruments were used by the perpetrators as well as a 4% increase in robbery with violence.

However, decreases were seen in all other serious crime categories. ….

