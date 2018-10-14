14 reported deaths from mining in Mahdia since January

Saying that 14 reported deaths have resulted from mining accidents in Mahdia, in Region Eight, since the start of the year, the Ministry of Natural Resources has defended its recent enforcement operation to ensure compliance with mining safety regulations.

“The Ministry understands that compliance and enforcement operations are not well received by persons who do not meet the standards given to operate. It is not pleasing having these done but the cooperation of everyone is sought to ensure that the exercise is concluded expeditiously and efficiently,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday, in response to protests in Mahdia in the preceding days over the operation.

In the midst of the eight-day operation, which is scheduled to concluded tomorrow, miners and other residents of Mahdia have complained about the approach taken by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), whose officers they have accused of destroyed millions of dollars’ worth of mining equipment during the process…..