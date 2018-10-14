Corentyne farmers ask court to restore land rights

Saying that the Johns/Clifton Co-Operative Land Society Limited has forcefully and unlawfully evicted them from their land, a group of 25 Corentyne, Berbice farmers have moved to High Court to reclaim it and for damages in excess of $48 million for their losses and the destruction of property.

Describing themselves in their affidavits as former members of the Co-op Society, the residents, who reside and farm at Plantation Clifton and John, Corentyne, Berbice, said that the Co-op Society forced them out although they own transports for their lands.

They said that after a 10-year lease between the Co-op Society and the Port Mourant Company for 350 acres of land expired in 1975, the Society’s members never applied for new leases, though they continued to live, cultivate and rear animals there…..