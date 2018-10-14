Guyana News

Gov’t seeking $7.5B in supplementary funds

By Staff Writer

Following a two month recess, the National Assembly will resume sitting on Thursday, when government is expected to table a financial paper for a supplementary of more than $7.5 billion, which is expected to cater for outstanding severance payments to laid off sugar workers, among other things.

The sitting, which is scheduled to be opened with an address from President David Granger, will also see the tabling of the 2017 Auditor General’s Report.

According to the Order Paper disseminated by the Parliament Office, Financial Paper No. 3/2018 will request Supplementary Estimates, totalling $7,584,274,488, for the period January 1st, 2018 to December 31st, 2018…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Fight to take back Guyana starts at local gov’t polls –Jagdeo

Gov’t moving for supplementary funds this week to complete severance payout to sugar workers

By

National effort needed to combat rampant alcoholism, sexual abuse in Baramita, PAHO rep says

Comments

Trending