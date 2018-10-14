In Trinidad, Guyanese pastor allegedly stabs another pastor to death

This story is developing and will be updated.
(Trinidad Guadian) A Longdenville pastor was allegedly stabbed to death by another pastor last night.
The bloodshed evoked horror among worshippers in the community of Gill Trace, Lamont Street, Longdenville, where the deceased Alisa Ali lived and worshipped.
Investigators said Ali, 42, operated a church next to her home. Last night at around 10.30, Ali reportedly got into an argument with another religious leader who is believed to have stabbed her multiple times on her face and upper body.
Her children, who heard the commotion, ran into her bedroom and found her bleeding from stab wounds.
The suspect, who is a Guyanese national, ran out of the house and up towards Gill Street. He then flagged down a passing car and escaped, witnesses told police.
Ali’s daughter and son-in-law rushed her to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Officers of the Longdenville and Chaguanas Police Stations and Central Police Division are up to this time searching for the suspect.
The T&T Guardian will bring you more information as this story unfolds.
