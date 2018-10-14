Inmate hospitalised after being attacked at Lusignan Prison

A remanded prisoner is currently a patient in a city hospital after he was allegedly attacked on Friday evening while being housed at the Lusignan Prison.

While the details surrounding the report attack remains unknown, Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels yesterday said the attack took place around 8.30 pm on Friday, during which the injured inmate was reportedly assaulted by an inmate or multiple inmates.

The identity of the injured inmate remained unknown up to press time…..