National effort needed to combat rampant alcoholism, sexual abuse in Baramita, PAHO rep says

By Staff Writer
Dr. William Adu-Krow

Combatting the many social ills affecting the Amerindian community of Baramita, in Region One, requires a national effort, according to PAHO/WHO representative to Guyana Dr. William Adu-Krow, who insists that government cannot take on the humongous task alone.

PAHO, he informed, has been assisting in its own way, which has yielded some progress.

During a recent interview with Sunday Stabroek, Adu-Krow said that the organisation decided to step to the front after hearing horrifying stories of girls being raped and in some cases being offered to men as gifts by their families…..

