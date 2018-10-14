No time to exercise? Try #workfit

During his lunch hour on most work days, Morris Solomon can be found walking around the compound of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) at Mon Repos, on the East Coast of Demerara.

The midday walks were a practical solution for Solomon, a Chemist employed by the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board, who had been trying to balance his commitments to his family with the full-time job, family and multitude of other hobbies, while trying to get fit.

With a newborn changing his family dynamics, Solomon found that he couldn’t make it to gym as often as before, which inadvertently led him to start what is now “#workfit.”….