President urges Rose Hall to vote for progress, not party

Residents of Rose Hall were on Friday urged by President David Granger to be impartial in their choices at the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) by voting for the progress of their town.

Granger was at the time attending a community meeting at the Rose Hall Primary School on the Corentyne. His address preceded the presentation of the APNU’s LGE candidates to those gathered at the event.

President Granger has been accused by the opposition of using government resources to campaign for the APNU ahead of the upcoming polls…..