Region Nine teacher accused of preying on female students

The Ministry of Education is currently probing allegations of sexual predation by a male teacher attached to a secondary school in Region Nine.

According to information received, the teacher, who is in his mid-twenties, has been accused of being intimately involved with several female students at the school, one of whom recently died. It has been alleged that the teen ended her life but her family has denied it.

A ministry official, when contacted for a comment, noted that the matter was brought to the ministry’s attention and that Senior Officers were dispatched to the region to investigate…..