Section of Sheriff St closed for works on water main

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is advising the general public that traffic along Sheriff Street, between the Rupert Craig Highway and First Avenue, Subryanville, will be closed today, between 8 am and 4 pm.

The ministry said the disruption is to facilitate corrective works on a Guyana Water Incorporated water main across Sheriff Street for the Road Enhancement Project.

“Motorists are asked to use the Conversation Tree access, East and Church Road Subryanville, west of Sheriff Street as alternate routes in and out of Georgetown,” it advised.

“Motorists and pedestrians are also asked to exercise caution and observe all directional signs in the area,” it added.

