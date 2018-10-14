Shadick accuses GECOM Secretariat of secrecy

Opposition-nominated Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Com-missioner Bibi Shadick has complained that getting information about the Elections Commission Secretariat’s activities is “akin to pulling teeth” and if the right questions are not asked, much remains hidden.

“Preparing for a GECOM meeting is like preparing for battle with an army which is very intractable…,” Shadick said in a statement last Wednesday.

According to her, the minutes of the previous meeting “is invariably unavailable before Mon-day evening and more often than not, reads like fiction. I sometimes wonder if I was even present.”….