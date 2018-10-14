Yarrowkabra labourer killed after trying to protect woman

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Nyron Vyphuis, 19years, a labourer of Circuit Ville, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway which occurred about 7 pm yesterday at Circuit Ville, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, allegedly by a 40-year-old vendor of Circuit Ville.

The police say that the suspect has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was quarrelling with his common-law wife and was about to hit her when Vyphuis intervened and stopped him from hitting her.

An argument ensued and the suspect allegedly inflicted a fatal stab with a knife to Vyphuis’ stomach.

The suspected murder weapon was retrieved.