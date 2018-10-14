Guyana News

Yarrowkabra labourer killed after trying to protect woman

By Staff Editor

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Nyron Vyphuis, 19years, a labourer of Circuit Ville, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway  which occurred about 7 pm yesterday at Circuit Ville, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, allegedly by a 40-year-old vendor of Circuit Ville.

The police say that the suspect has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was quarrelling with his common-law wife and was about to hit her when Vyphuis intervened and stopped him from hitting her.

An argument ensued and  the suspect allegedly inflicted a fatal stab with a knife to Vyphuis’ stomach.

The suspected murder weapon was retrieved.

 

 

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Corriverton woman stabbed to death

Ten-wicket Umesh flays Windies as India complete 2-0 sweep

President urges Rose Hall to vote for progress, not party

By

Comments

Trending