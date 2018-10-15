Man fined $25,000 for stealing water pump, tarpaulins

A man who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, was fined for stealing $27,000 in items.
It was alleged that Krishna Singh, 42, on October 10th, 2018, at Lot 26 Hadfield Street, Georgetown, stole a water pump valued at $12,000, a 50-ft water hose valued $5000 and two 20ft by 50ft tarpaulins, valued $10,000. The total value of the items, which was the property of Pamela De Santos, was $27,000.
Singh pleaded guilty to the charge but after the explanation he gave to the court, he was told by the Chief Magistrate that he would have to plead not guilty…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments