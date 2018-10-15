Man fined $25,000 for stealing water pump, tarpaulins

A man who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, was fined for stealing $27,000 in items.

It was alleged that Krishna Singh, 42, on October 10th, 2018, at Lot 26 Hadfield Street, Georgetown, stole a water pump valued at $12,000, a 50-ft water hose valued $5000 and two 20ft by 50ft tarpaulins, valued $10,000. The total value of the items, which was the property of Pamela De Santos, was $27,000.

Singh pleaded guilty to the charge but after the explanation he gave to the court, he was told by the Chief Magistrate that he would have to plead not guilty…..