Region One REO accused of hindering council decisions

The implementation of decisions by Region One’s Regional Dem-ocratic Council (RDC) is being stymied by the Regional Executive Officer, Leslie Wilburg, who continues to be absent from Statutory meetings.

This is according to Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, who claims that of an estimated 19 statutory meetings held between 2015 and 2018, the REO has attended a meagre five, a pattern that has limited the work of the RDC.

“Our concern is that since 2015, the REO would not have been attending our meetings, he would have attended three or four out of nineteen sittings and because of this over 95-97% of the decisions made by the RDC have not yet been implemented,” the Chairman said…..