Two soldiers accused of raping woman at Anna Regina

The police are investigating an allegation that two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers sexually assaulted a woman at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground on Saturday night and robbed and beat her partner, sources say. It was reported that the couple was liming at the community centre ground in Anna Regina when they were attacked. The attack occurred around 10.30 pm.

Stabroek News was unable to elicit a comment from the GDF on the allegation.

Police Commander of the Division, Khali Pareshram last night only confirmed the investigation of rape when contacted by this newspaper. He was not in a position to confirm who the alleged perpetrators were. According to reports, the men approached the couple and instructed the woman to perform a sexual act on her partner. After she refused, the men allegedly sexually assaulted her…..