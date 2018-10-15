Woman stabbed to death in Corriverton by partner

A Corriverton man yesterday morning stabbed his girlfriend to death a short distance away from where they resided in Queenstown.

The man, Durn Hunt, 34, of Lot 108 Crane Street, Queenstown is in police custody after he stabbed Itashia Iranda Frank, 38, of Georgetown, whom he met three weeks ago. Stabroek News confirmed that the woman sustained three stabs in her neck as she attempted to fight her way out of the man’s reach.

According to residents, the couple was involved in an argument sometime around 9 am during which the man reportedly armed himself with a knife. However, upon seeing this, the woman immediately fled the yard but the suspect ran after her. Stabroek News was told that the man caught up with her at the head of Crane Street where he threw her into a nearby drain and stabbed her to death…..