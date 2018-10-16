Businessman on fraud charge over sale of car he was still paying for

A businessman was yesterday charged with defrauding a woman of over $500,000 by a selling her a car for which he still owed payment.

The charge against Safraz Bacchus, 36, states that on May 17th, at Charlotte and King streets, with intent to defraud, he obtained from Yolanda Persaud $550,000 cash by falsely pretending he was in a position to sell motorcar PKK 8727, knowing same to be false.

Bacchus pleaded not guilty to the charge…..