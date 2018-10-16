Gov’t, Canadian province ink oil cooperation pact

The Government of Guyana and the Government of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador yesterday signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation towards responsible oil and gas development opportunities.

At a signing ceremony in the Ministry of Presidency’s Rupununi Room, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin along with Natural Resources Minister of the Canadian province Siobhan Coady inked the agreement, which was also made available.

The MoU states that it came to fruition through the desire of both governments to “enhance cooperation and collaboration in support of responsible oil and gas development opportunities.”

The agreement also states that the parties will facilitate economic cooperation and business opportunities in Guyana and in Newfoundland and Labrador by organising reciprocal visits to each jurisdiction, with representatives of industry and government…..