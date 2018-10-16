Guyana News

Gov’t, Canadian province ink oil cooperation pact

By Staff Writer
Business Minister Dominic Gaskin signing the Memorandum of Understanding yesterday at the Ministry of the Presidency as Natural Resources Minister of Newfoundland and Labrador Siobhan Coady (seated at right) watches on. High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana Lilian Chatterjee (standing at right) also watches on along with another representative from the Canadian Province.

The Government of Guyana and the Government of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador yesterday signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation towards responsible oil and gas development opportunities.

At a signing ceremony in the Ministry of Presidency’s Rupununi Room, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin along with Natural Resources Minister of the Canadian province Siobhan Coady inked the agreement, which was also made available.

The MoU states that it came to fruition through the desire of both governments to “enhance cooperation and collaboration in support of responsible oil and gas development opportunities.”

The agreement also states that the parties will facilitate economic cooperation and business opportunities in Guyana and in Newfoundland and Labrador by organising reciprocal visits to each jurisdiction, with representatives of industry and government…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Private sector tells Ramjattan it’s deeply concerned about state of prisons

Private sector tells Ramjattan it’s deeply concerned about state of prisons

Deputy Police Sup’t to be charged over road death

Contractor debarment regulations could still reach parliament for approval before year-end

Comments

Trending