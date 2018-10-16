Guyana News

Manhunt underway after trio escapes Lusignan jail

-Prisons Director says guards may have been sleeping as inmates scaled fence

By

A manhunt is currently underway for three inmates, including a murder accused, who escaped from a holding bay at the Lusignan Prison during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

At a media briefing yesterday afternoon, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels blamed a lack of vigilance by the officers on duty for the escape, which occurred around 4.20 am, when the men scaled the fence.

The inmates have been identified as Dextroy Pollard, of Wales Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Travis Evans, of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, and Sudesh Dyal, of Wales Backdam, WBD.

Evans had been remanded on a murder charge, while both Pollard and Dyal were being held for the offence of break and enter and larceny. Dyal was also charged with escaping from lawful custody…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Disclosures made to Integrity body, Cabinet

Sacked High Commissioner to Canada wins $24M over wrongful dismissal

Rural Constable charged with murdering teen

Comments

Trending