Manhunt underway after trio escapes Lusignan jail

A manhunt is currently underway for three inmates, including a murder accused, who escaped from a holding bay at the Lusignan Prison during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

At a media briefing yesterday afternoon, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels blamed a lack of vigilance by the officers on duty for the escape, which occurred around 4.20 am, when the men scaled the fence.

The inmates have been identified as Dextroy Pollard, of Wales Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Travis Evans, of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, and Sudesh Dyal, of Wales Backdam, WBD.

Evans had been remanded on a murder charge, while both Pollard and Dyal were being held for the offence of break and enter and larceny. Dyal was also charged with escaping from lawful custody…..