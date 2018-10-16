Guyana News

No state funds used in purchase of vehicles for transporting schoolchildren

-Ministry of the Presidency

By Staff Writer
APNU candidates for Rose Hall Town were presented to the gathering during the meeting

The Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) yesterday said that no state funds were used to purchase bicycles, boats or buses which have been deployed since 2015 around the country to transport schoolchildren.

In a statement, MoTP was responding to the editorial in yesterday’s Stabroek News which had among other things criticised the handing out of bikes to schoolchildren at a Rose Hall event where candidates for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) at upcoming Local Government Elections were also introduced.

 The MoTP statement said that in 2015, President David Granger launched the Public Education and Transportation Service (PETS), which was popularly known as the Three Bs’ Initiative, to enable equal access to education to all children. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Contractor debarment regulations could still reach parliament for approval before year-end

Misconduct trials of Singh, Brassington still delayed by High Court challenge

Businessman on fraud charge over sale of car he was still paying for

Comments

Trending