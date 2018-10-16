President hails international partnerships on green agenda

Noting that a 2009 agreement between Guyana and Norway was a “trailblazer” in forest-climate partnerships, President David Granger on Wednesday signalled government’s anticipation of enhanced environmental cooperation with the European nation, as it continues to forge ahead with its ‘green’ state plan.

Granger made these comments after accepting the Letters of Credence from the new Norwegian Ambassador to Guyana, Nils Martin Gunneng, during a ceremony at State House. Gunneng was among five new Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited at various times during Wednesday morning.

In accepting the credentials, Granger, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), said that the accreditation provides fresh evidence of the close relations between Guyana and Norway…..