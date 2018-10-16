Private sector seeking meeting with Finance Minister on statement about drug proceeds

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday said that it was seeking a meeting with Finance Minister Winston Jordan to understand the basis of his statement on how drug proceeds are affecting the economy.

It made the request in an October 12 letter to the minister.

“We shall be grateful to be briefed by you on the assertions made that the economy pre May 2015 was heavily based on proceeds of the drug trade and that the current economy post May 2015 is no longer affected by such proceeds.

“As businesses it is important for us to understand the underlying structure of the economy and the various elements that contribute or inhibit its growth.

“We look forward to such a brief so that we could better understand the empirical evidence supporting your assertions”, the letter stated.

The letter was signed by acting Chairman of the PSC Deodat Indar.