Several prisoners hurt in fresh unrest at Lusignan jail

Just hours after three prisoners fled from the facility (see other story on page 10) , a number of prisoners were injured yesterday afternoon after they rose up against what they said were inhumane conditions in the Lusignan prison on the East Coast of Demerara.

Joint services ranks guarding the facility fired gunshots during the uprising but up to press time this morning it was not clear if any of them had been injured by the gunfire.

Reports coming out of the prison indicated that five to seven prisoners were injured during the unrest and were taken from the prison for medical attention. Their names were not released to the media…..